Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. 9,735,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

