Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 6,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.02 and its 200 day moving average is $322.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

