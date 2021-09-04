Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,941 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

IWM traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $227.96. 18,252,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

