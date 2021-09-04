Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

