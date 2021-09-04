Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 77.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 98.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 107.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Welltower by 8.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

