Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

WEBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Get Weber alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 721,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,360. Weber has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.