WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 909 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

