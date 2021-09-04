WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,924 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $15.90 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

