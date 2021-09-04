WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

