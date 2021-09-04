WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of D opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

