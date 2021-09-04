Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Waters worth $23,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

WAT stock opened at $423.40 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $424.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

