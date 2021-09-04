Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.21.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.