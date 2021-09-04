Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.21.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
