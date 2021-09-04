Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $149.25. 5,737,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,348,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

