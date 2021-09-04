Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.61. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. Analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMMVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Grupo Santander started coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

