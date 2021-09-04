Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.45 ($175.83).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €150.20 ($176.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.93. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52-week high of €152.15 ($179.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €132.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €126.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

