Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €54.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.84 ($76.28).

ETR VNA opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

