VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VMware by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

NYSE VMW opened at $145.11 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.