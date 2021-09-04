VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 4,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 880,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Specifically, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,208 shares of company stock worth $4,145,717 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $30,314,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $24,140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $22,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

