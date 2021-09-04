Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) vs. LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Financial Contrast

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vivos and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

LENSAR has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.31%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Vivos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivos and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 3,505.89 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A LENSAR $26.38 million 3.41 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -1.92

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -179.96% LENSAR -69.54% -32.25% -27.64%

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

