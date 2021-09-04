VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 213.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VirnetX worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in VirnetX by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VirnetX by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VHC opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

