Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CYBBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Investec downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $$2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

