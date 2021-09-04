Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.