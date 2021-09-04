Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.09. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 268,823 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.