Vince (VNCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Vince to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. On average, analysts expect Vince to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vince stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 16,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Vince has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

