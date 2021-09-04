Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.66 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.