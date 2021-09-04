Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,908 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Duke Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRE. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of DRE opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

