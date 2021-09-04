Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,666 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Matador Resources worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Matador Resources stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

