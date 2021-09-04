Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 68.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

