Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 664.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $114.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

