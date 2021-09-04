Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,577 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

PATK opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.45. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

