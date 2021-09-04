Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.71.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $67.00 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.