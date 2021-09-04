Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $245,680.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $245,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,142.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Gendron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $39,058.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 39.2% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 339.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

