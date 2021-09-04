Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $245,680.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $245,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,142.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert Gendron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $39,058.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 39.2% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 339.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
