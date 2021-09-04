Vicki Aristidopoulos Acquires 88,379 Shares of Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) insider Vicki Aristidopoulos acquired 88,379 shares of Mad Paws stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,936.05 ($10,668.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,497.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

About Mad Paws

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace. Its marketplace matches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, daycare, and grooming, with pet sitters, walkers, and other pet service providers registered on the marketplace. It also offers pet food subscription service providing pet owners with pre-prepared, individually packed meals for pets.

