Vicki Aristidopoulos Acquires 88,379 Shares of Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) insider Vicki Aristidopoulos acquired 88,379 shares of Mad Paws stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,936.05 ($10,668.61).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,497.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
About Mad Paws
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Mad Paws Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mad Paws and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.