Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $671,695. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

