Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

