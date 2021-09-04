Verso Token (VSO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded up 308.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00066116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00141852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00167349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.92 or 0.08024779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,054.32 or 1.00345562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.40 or 0.00822746 BTC.

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

