VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VER. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.86.

VEREIT stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

