Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock worth $802,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

