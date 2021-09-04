Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $341.83 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.54 and a 200-day moving average of $308.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.