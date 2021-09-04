Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

NYSE:PRU opened at $104.89 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

