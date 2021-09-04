Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,478 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

