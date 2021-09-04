Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $159.17 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

