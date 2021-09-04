Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $863,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

