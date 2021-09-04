VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

VEON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VEON presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.14.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VEON will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,331.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,200 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in VEON by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth about $9,055,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of VEON by 10,737.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,771,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 3,736,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

