VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VEON were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in VEON by 1,331.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $9,055,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in VEON by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in VEON by 10,737.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,771,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VEON by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,813 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VEON alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEON. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

VEON stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.