Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

VXRT opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

