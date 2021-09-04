Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $1.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. 2,891,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,472,946. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

