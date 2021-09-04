Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.