Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,543. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.15.

