Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.68

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.68 and last traded at $146.54, with a volume of 1622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.57.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after buying an additional 306,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

